Fail to understand why Rahul Gandhi is demanding special Parliament session: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Thiruvananthapuram, May 12 (IANS) Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Monday that he fails to understand the logic behind the reason as to why the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has demanded the convening of a special session of the Parliament.

"Incidentally both Rahul and Priyanka are those who do not regularly turn up in the Parliament and especially when crucial discussions takes place they disappear. It's the Central government that will decide if there needs to be a special session to be called in the wake of the recent India-Pakistan aggression," he added.

"What we witnessed in the past few days is a never before aggression that India handed out to Pakistan. Pakistan has been hammered by the systematic work of our defence forces which has been hugely fine tuned in all respects in the past one decade," said Chandrasekhar, a former Union Minister of State in the second Narendra Modi-led Central government.

"What all was witnessed was something which independent India has never seen. Our PM and the defence forces has already made it clear any act of terror will be seen as a war and a befitting reply will be handed out. This can be seen from the fact that 11 airfields in that country have been destroyed and that is a testimony to our strength in air defence," he added.

"What's very crucial is not a single missile from Pakistan was able to land in our country's airspace, clearly projects how superior we are in air defence tactics. Moreover our PM has given all the freedom to our forces to tackle appropriately all the intrusion from Pakistan and they did a clean job," said Chandrasekhar and added that India has never ever started anything and all what we did is to hit back when we are targeted.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.