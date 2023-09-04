Fadnavis says ‘sorry’ to victims of Jalna police action on Maratha protesters

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday “apologised” to the victims of the police caning and teargas shelling during a Maratha pro-quotas agitation in Jalna on September 1.

“The police action was extremely wrong targeting the protestors, and many were injured, including some women. I seek their forgiveness for it,” he said while addressing a media gathering with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and breakaway Nationalist Congress Party Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar here.

Under fire from various quarters, including some BJP leaders, Fadnavis deplored the attempts to politicise the ongoing Maratha agitation and the police clampdown on the protestors at Antarvali-Sarati village in Jalna.

Fadnavis also attacked and blamed several former Chief Ministers of different governments for not taking steps to resolve the Maratha reservations issue, and said that the Maratha community will not be misguided by the Opposition narratives.

