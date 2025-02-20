Factory strike: Samsung urges TN govt to ensure ease of doing biz (Lead)

New Delhi/Chennai, Feb 20 (IANS) South Korean major Samsung on Thursday urged the Tamil Nadu government to ensure ease of doing business while prioritising worker safety amid the ongoing labour strike.

The standoff between the Samsung India Workers Union (SIWU), affiliated with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), and Samsung India management, has escalated further.

"A certain section of workers once again illegally tried to disrupt operations and industrial peace today. We have a zero-tolerance policy for any illegal activities by workers that disrupt industrial stability and peace at the workplace," said the company in an updated statement.

It further added that it is important for all employees to adhere to company policies, and those who violate these policies will be subject to disciplinary action after due process.

"While our production remains uninterrupted, we urge the state authorities to secure the safety of our workers, maintain discipline and provide ease of doing business," the South Korean company added.

The company, however, said the production remains unaffected.

Meanwhile, the CITU has announced plans to stage demonstrations across four State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) locations in Kancheepuram district on Friday.

The union has also vowed to block the gates of Samsung’s Sriperumbudur factory on the same day, preventing contract workers -- whom they term "illegal workers" -- from entering the premises.

The trade union body has also declared a one-day strike across all industries in Kancheepuram district on March 7.

The protest began on February 5, with over 500 Samsung workers staging a sit-in against the suspension of the three SIWU members. The union itself was officially registered by the state Labour Welfare Department after a 38-day strike and a 212-day legal battle.

Samsung’s Sriperumbudur plant employs around 1,800 workers and manufactures televisions, washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, and compressors.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.