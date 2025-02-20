Bill to regulate coaching centres coming soon: Rajasthan minister

Jaipur, Feb 20 (IANS) Rajasthan Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Khinvsar announced in the Assembly on Thursday that a bill will soon be introduced to regulate coaching centres in the state.

He added that the draft guidelines, aligned with the Union government’s guidelines for the regulation of coaching centres, mandate the appointment of counsellors in every coaching institute to monitor student well-being.

Responding to supplementary questions during Question Hour, the minister stated that the National Health Mission has sanctioned 105 psychologists and 270 counsellors in Rajasthan to help curb student suicides, particularly in Kota.

Additionally, mental health support is being provided through the Tele Manas Helpline (1889 and 14416), operated by the Medical Department.

“Over the past 18 months, the helpline has received 27,000 calls, offering counseling to distressed students. In response to a written query from MLA Shanti Dhariwal, the minister revealed that 19 students undergoing coaching in Kota died by suicide in the past year,” he said.

He said that to address this crisis, the government approved the establishment of a psychological counselling centre on July 6, 2023, creating three clinical psychologist positions and six counsellor posts.

“Currently, one psychologist and four counsellors are working on a contractual basis at the psychological counselling centre in Naveen Hospital, Kota. Counselling services are provided by faculty members, resident doctors, and clinical psychologists from the hospital's Psychology Department,” the minister said.

He added that in 2024, 462 students received counseling or treatment at the centre, adding that the upcoming bill aims to strengthen mental health support and ensure that coaching centres adhere to stricter regulations to safeguard student welfare.

Kota is the country’s renowned coaching hub, attracting lakhs of students each year who aspire to crack the IIT-JEE (engineering) and NEET (medical) entrance exams. However, in recent years, the city has witnessed a sharp rise in student suicides, sparking concerns among students, parents, and authorities.

In 2024, 17 students died by suicide while seven more cases have been reported so far in 2025.

