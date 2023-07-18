Face boldly and legally: CM Stalin to Ponmudi on ED action

Chennai, July 18 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is in Bengaluru to attend the meeting of opposition parties, spoke to state higher education minister, K. Ponmudi over the phone and asked him to face the issue boldly and to take legal recourse.

The phone call came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) action against the minister.

The ED sleuths conducted raids at the premises associated with the Higher Education minister and his son Gautam Shikamani, who is an MP.

The minister was later taken into custody and brought to the ED office at Shastri Road in Chennai and later released during early morning hours of Tuesday.

The minister was again summoned by the Enforcement Directorate at 4 p.m. on Tuesday for further questioning.

An official release said that Stalin assured solidarity of the DMK with the higher education minister, Ponmudi on all fronts, including legal, political, and moral "to stand up against the act of political vendetta by the BJP government at the Centre".

