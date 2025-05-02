Extrajudicial Baloch killings remain one of the darkest chapters in Pakistan's human rights record: Assam CM

Guwahati, May 2 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the extrajudicial killings in Balochistan over the years remain the darkest chapter in Pakistan's human rights record.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, "The systematic extrajudicial killings in Balochistan - commonly known as the 'kill and dump policy' - remain one of the darkest chapters in Pakistan's human rights record. For years, the Baloch people have endured a ruthless campaign of enforced disappearances, where students, activists, teachers, and intellectuals are abducted by state agencies, subjected to torture, and later found dead in remote ravines or discarded along desolate roads."

The Chief Minister also asserted that Prime Minister Modi supported the people of Balochistan and reminded that India would take a stand for them.

He argued that PM Modi's voice drew the world's attention to the crisis in Balochistan, which Pakistan had suppressed for a long time.

"This inhumane practice has become the very face of state-sponsored terror in Balochistan, where families, instead of hope, receive the battered and mutilated bodies of their loved ones. It was in this grim backdrop that Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, during his 2016 Independence Day address, broke the silence long maintained by the global community. Referring to the 'rivers of red' flowing through Balochistan, he gave voice to a people denied justice and dignity, affirming that India stands firmly with the oppressed and the silenced. His words carried not only moral clarity, but also international weight, bringing overdue attention to a crisis Pakistan has tried to keep hidden," CM Sarma mentioned in the X post.

"Organisations such as the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) estimate that over 20,000 Baloch individuals have disappeared, with hundreds of bodies recovered under suspicious and brutal circumstances. Many show signs of severe torture, pointing to a systematic policy of silencing dissent through fear and violence. This is no longer a regional or political issue - it is a humanitarian emergency.#BalochGenocide," CM Sarma further added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.