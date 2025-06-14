Externee arrested for violating externment order in South West Delhi

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) In a significant development in the ongoing efforts to curb criminal activity in the national Capital, the Special Staff of the South West District police arrested an externee who was found violating an active externment order.

The accused, identified as Manish, a 31-year-old resident of Brahmpuri, Pankha Road, Sagarpur, had been directed to stay out of the area for a period of one year under a legal order issued by the Additional DCP-I of South West District on August 27, 2024.

According to the official press release issued by the South West District Police, the arrest was made on June 12, after a team from the Special Staff received specific information through a secret informer about Manish’s presence in the Sagarpur area. Acting swiftly, the team carried out a raid and successfully apprehended the accused from the locality.

“During interrogation and verification of records, it was confirmed that the accused Manish had been externed for a year but was found in the jurisdiction of PS Sagarpur, Delhi, in clear violation of the externment order,” the statement read.

It further added that legal proceedings under Section 53/116 of the Delhi Police Act have been initiated against him.

The accused is a repeat offender, previously involved in four separate cases registered under the Gambling Act at PS Sagarpur and PS Tilak Nagar, Delhi. His persistent engagement in unlawful activities had earlier led the authorities to issue the externment order, barring him from entering specific jurisdictions within Delhi for a defined period.

The operation was executed by a team comprising Head Constable Sumer Singh, Constables Mahavir, Suraj, and Ashutosh, under the supervision of Inspector Vijay Baliyan, incharge of the Special Staff unit, and overall guidance of ACP (Operations), Vijay Kumar.

Following his arrest, Manish was presented before the competent court, and the externment monitoring cell was informed for further proceedings.

Commenting on the operation, DCP South West District, Amit Goel (IPS) stated, “The arrest is part of our focussed strategy to crack down on habitual offenders and ensure that externment orders are enforced strictly to maintain public safety.”

