All roads lead to Nilambur: CM Vijayan, Priyanka Gandhi arrive as campaign heats up

Nilambur, June 14 (IANS) With just three days left for public campaigning ahead of the June 19 Nilambur assembly by-election, the political battle is intensifying as top leaders from all major parties descend on the constituency.

The Congress has fielded Aryadan Shoukath, while the CPI(M) has nominated former legislator M. Swaraj. Two-time Left-backed independent MLA P.V. Anvar, who resigned from the Nilambur seat following differences with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is contesting again. The BJP has put forward Mohan George as its candidate.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has already launched his campaign, while Wayanad MP and senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also arrived to bolster support. Senior BJP leaders are also actively campaigning, turning Nilambur into a high-voltage battleground marked by sharp allegations and counter-allegations.

Meanwhile, tensions flared late Friday night after police stopped the vehicle of Congress MP Shafi Parambil and MLA Rahul Mamkoothathil, inspecting their bags. State Congress president Sunny Joseph slammed the move, calling it “harassment of Congress leaders by the police.”

Both Parambil and Mamkoothathil expressed anger over the incident, alleging selective targeting. "They stopped us, asked us to place our bags outside the vehicle, and then refused to open them. We insisted they open and check them in our presence and record it," said Parambil, claiming that vehicles belonging to the CPI(M) and BJP were not subjected to similar checks.

CPI(M) state secretary M.V. Govindan and candidate M. Swaraj dismissed the Congress’s objections, stating that such checks are routine during elections. On Saturday morning, Parambil downplayed the incident, saying they had no objection to the inspection but questioned the inconsistency in enforcement.

Election officials have said they are fully prepared for the smooth conduct of polling. The final electoral roll shows 2.3 lakh registered voters -- over 1.13 lakh men, 1.18 lakh women, and eight transgender voters. A total of 263 polling booths will be set up, including 59 new ones compared to the 2021 Assembly election.

