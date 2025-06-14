MP: Three dead as house wall collapses during storm in Gwalior

Bhopal, June 14 (IANS) A thunderstorm accompanied by heavy rain turned tragic in Gwalior on Friday night when the wall of a two-storey house collapsed onto a nearby tin shed, killing three people and injuring three others.

The incident occurred around 4:30 pm in the Shankarpur locality under the jurisdiction of Bahodapur police station.

The accident took place near New Loha Mandi. A sudden storm swept through the city in the evening, causing the wall of the house to collapse.

Eight people were buried under the debris. Nearby residents immediately informed the police and administration.

Officials from the administration, Municipal Corporation, and Fire Brigade reached the spot recovered the bodies and rescued the injured, who were then taken to the Jaya Arogya Hospital.

According to police officials, several people had taken shelter under the tin shed adjacent to a milk dairy to escape the downpour. The shed was located next to the residence of Mahendra Singh Ingle, whose house wall gave way under the pressure of the storm and collapsed onto the structure below.

“The victims were buried under the debris before rescue teams arrived and pulled them out,” police officials said.

Three men — Javed Khan (32), son of Rehman; Israyal Ahmed (40), son of Salim Pehlwan; and Mafrat Khan (35), son of Mohsin Khan Ahmed — lost their lives in the incident.

While one of them died on the spot, the other two succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

The injured include Mahendra Singh Ingle and Mahir Khan (20), son of Salim Khan.

Both are reported to be in a critical condition and are receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

The storm was sudden and intense, with strong winds and heavy rainfall lashing the area for nearly an hour. Locals rushed to assist before emergency services arrived.

“An investigation is underway to determine the structural integrity of the collapsed wall and whether negligence played a role,” a police official said.

The police officials are investigating if the wall on the second floor was constructed with single bricks, which could not withstand the force of the storm.

As monsoon is approaching in India, the Gwalior-Chambal region is experiencing strong storms for the past 24 hours, with rainfall reported in several areas.

