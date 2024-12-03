Exposed after Biden pardon's son, 'vulnerable' US justice system reflects on Adani case, say India experts

New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) US President Joe Biden's decision to grant a sweeping pardon to his eldest son, Hunter Biden, convicted on charges of gun crimes and tax violations, has triggered sharp criticism from Indian experts, who also see double standards in the American justice system, particularly in relation to allegations against industrialist Gautam Adani.

The move, described as a major "U-turn" from Biden's earlier commitment to judicial impartiality, has also reignited debates over the independence of the US Department of Justice and its alleged vulnerability to political influence.

Biden defended the pardon by claiming that the case against his son was politically motivated and intended to "break" both him and Hunter.

In stark contrast to his previous public statements, where he vowed to uphold the rule of law and not interfere in the legal proceedings involving his son, Biden's decision has sparked accusations of hypocrisy. Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump bashed the move as a "miscarriage of justice".

Indian experts have also weighed in on the controversy, with several highlighting what they perceive as the double standards of the US justice system, particularly in relation to allegations against Indian industrialist Gautam Adani.

Speaking to IANS, former diplomat and IFS officer Ashok Sajjanhar slammed Biden's decision, describing it as evidence of America's "hypocrisy."

"In my opinion, this demonstrates America's hypocrisy. Joe Biden had earlier said he would not use his presidential powers to interfere in his son's legal matters, but he has now completely reversed that position. Biden likely fears that the incoming Trump administration will aggressively pursue his son, much like the Democrats targeted Trump himself. This U-turn raises serious questions about his credibility," Sajjanhar said.

Sajjanhar also drew attention to the US Department of Justice's actions against Adani, calling them politically motivated.

"The same Department of Justice that pardons Biden's son has also levelled charges against Indian businessman Gautam Adani and his associates. This highlights the political interference at play and exposes the double-faced policies of a country that claims to champion democracy and the rule of law," he added.

Retired Lt. Gen. Sanjay Kulkarni also criticised the pardon, asserting that the Department of Justice operates under political pressure.

"Joe Biden has completely pardoned his son, even as Hunter faced multiple indictments related to drugs and tax evasion. At the same time, the Department of Justice has filed charges against Adani and his team without proving their guilt. This suggests a politically driven agenda," Kulkarni said.

Kulkarni further questioned the legitimacy of the charges against the Adani Group, arguing that they appeared to be aimed at tarnishing the industrialist's reputation.

"If the US President himself lacks faith in his Department of Justice, how can we believe the charges against Adani are free from political pressure? These baseless accusations are a clear attempt to mislead and damage his credibility," he added.

Former Ambassador Yogesh Gupta echoed these sentiments, calling Biden's decision "undemocratic" and an act of interference in the judicial process.

"Biden earlier claimed he would not interfere in judicial matters, but his pardon for Hunter represents a complete U-turn. This raises serious questions about the independence of the US justice system," Gupta said.

Gupta also condemned the Biden administration's actions against Adani, describing them as unfounded.

"The Biden administration has raised questions about Gautam Adani's business dealings without corroborating evidence. Reports suggest that the US Department of Justice even issued arrest warrants against Adani group members, which further underscores the politically motivated nature of these actions," he said.

The pardon has sparked widespread criticism, with experts arguing that it tarnishes the image of the US as a champion of democracy and the rule of law. They contend that actions like these not only undermine America's credibility but also risk straining its relationships with key allies, including India.

