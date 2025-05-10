Explosions continue in Jaisalmer, Sriganganagar and Barmer; alert sounded in Jodhpur

Jaipur, May 10 (IANS) A series of explosions were reported early Saturday morning in the border districts of Jaisalmer, Sriganganagar, and Barmer, after which the authorities sounded an alert in Jodhpur.

Authorities have issued urgent advisories asking residents to move indoors, and sirens have been sounded across several towns.

In a post on social media platform X, District Collector, Jodhpur, said, "Alert, possible air strike, siren to be sounded, all to move inside and roads cleared."

In the post, the District Collector also tagged CM Bhajanlal Sharma and DIPR Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, on the administrative front, Chief Minister Sharma has convened an all-party meeting at the Chief Minister's Office in Jaipur.

A red alert has been issued in Jodhpur, Churu, Barmer, Hanumangarh, and Bikaner (Nal area).

In light of confirmed drone activity, district collectors have appealed to the public to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

In Sriganganagar, residents reported hearing four loud explosions. Power outages have been reported in parts of the district. Meanwhile, in Jaisalmer, drone/missile debris has been recovered following early-morning explosions.

Similar fragments were also found in Balotra (Barmer) and Bikaner. In Balasar village (Nohar area, Hanumangarh), a loud blast at 3 a.m. was accompanied by a bright light.

In the morning, farmers discovered missile-like iron fragments between Shyorani and Balasar villages.

Police and Army officials are on-site and have cordoned off the area. Meanwhile, the local administration has banned all ceremonies and public events until further notice.

Main markets in Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Sriganganagar, and Bikaner have been shut down. Spontaneous closures were reported in Khajuwala and Bikaner as citizens responded to heightened alert levels.

Police presence has increased significantly in affected areas. Also, the Airports Authority of India has extended the closure of airports in Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Kishangarh (Ajmer), and Uttarlai (Barmer) till May 14.

The Rajasthan Health Science University has postponed MBBS and Nursing exams scheduled from May 15 until further notice.

According to sources, Pakistan launched missile and drone attacks on five military bases in Rajasthan during the nights of May 7–8 and May 8.

The Indian Army successfully intercepted and shot down the drones mid-air. Key strategic targets in the region include Jaisalmer Military Station, Desert Warfare School, Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School (CIJWS), Air Force Station, and Pokhran Field Firing Range.

Barmer has Uttarlai Airbase and Jaliapa Military Station. The drone attacks on the second consecutive night on Jaisalmer and Barmer underscore escalating tensions along the India-Pakistan border.

The Panchayat Raj by-elections in four border districts have also been postponed, said officials.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, and the public is urged to follow official advisories.

