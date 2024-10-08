Exploitation of Sabarimala pilgrims can't be permitted: Kerala HC

Kochi, Oct 8 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Tuesday spoke tough, directing the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to take action against those found illegally charging Lord Ayappa devotees visiting Sabarimala temple for the ‘pottukuthal’ (applying Vibhuthi, Sindoor, or Chandanam) ritual.

TDB is the body under the State Minister of Devaswom which manages the administration of the state’s premier temple where a large number of pilgrims come from the various South Indian states.

The fresh two-month old season begins in the third week of November and hence this directive is expected to be a huge relief for the pilgrims.

“Exploitation of pilgrims who are on pilgrimage to Sabarimala to worship Lord Ayyappa cannot be permitted ... No devotee or Sabarimala pilgrim can be exploited by any person based on any usage like the one stated in the order (pottukuthal)," said the court.

"It is for the TDB to take necessary steps to ensure no illegal activity by any person is permitted inside the temple premises of either Erumeli temple or any of the temples under its management during Maasa Pooja and Mandala Magaram Velak," the court ruled.

The court was hearing a petition challenging a tender notification issued by the TDB which allowed recognised private entities to collect Rs 10 per person at Erumeli -- the main base camp for pilgrims -- for pottukuthal.

The petitioners, all devotees of Lord Ayyappa, had argued that the tender notification permitting charges for ‘pottukuthal’ violated their constitutional right to religious freedom.

They further stated that this ritual has traditionally been performed freely by pilgrims, although they also had the option of giving free donations through hundis (cash collection boxes) kept at certain points.

However, the TDB following the queries by the court said that it had acted only to prevent unauthorised persons from collecting exorbitant charges from pilgrims for pottukuthal.

But with the court taking a strong position, the TDB has now stated that pottukuthal will be provided free of cost and added that action would be taken if anyone collects a fee for this.

Incidentally, this is an age-old practice which is followed as a matter of custom by Sabarimala pilgrims and the TDB informed the court that three mirrors have been installed at key places and Vibhuthi, Sindoor, or Chandanam have been placed to help the pilgrims do the pottukuthal themselves.

The rule of this famed Hindu temple, dedicated to Lord Ayappa, bars women who have attained puberty but have not reached menopause from entering it.

Sabarimala temple, situated on the mountain ranges of the Western Ghats, at an altitude of 914 meters above sea level, four kilometres uphill from Pamba in Pathanamthitta district in Central Kerala, has become one of the most famous Hindu pilgrim centres in India and has earned itself the tag as the Mecca for Hindus.

The temple, on the top of the hill, is accessible only by foot from Pamba.

Even though the temple is now open throughout the year, the peak pilgrimage season begins on the first day of the Malayalam month in November and closes on the first day of the Malayalam month in January.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.