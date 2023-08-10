Exodus of informal workers creates crisis in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 10 (IANS) The recent communal flare-up in Gurugram and neighbouring Nuh district in Haryana has led to the mass exodus of informal workers from the city.These workers include parking attendants, cab drivers, office peons and security staff.

The exodus has hit Gurugram’s service sector hard. With a majority of maids, house helpers, cooks, car cleaners, vegetable-fruit vendors and even cab drivers leaving in panic after alleged threats from Hindu outfits, the after effects are visible.

The threat calls from some groups have added to the fear. The exodus is hitting the city residents hard as the maids and other house helps have left the city for their native places.

Gurugram residents have been left high and dry. And, the prices of services have skyrocketed by almost double in a majority of condominiums.

"Administration is saying the situation is normal and no exodus is taking place but when we went out, the number of cabs and autos are less on the roads. Those available are charging double for the rides. The maids have left their jobs due to fear," Anuj Madaan of Golf Course Road said.

Meanwhile, the maids have even increased their service amount from Rs 3,000 to 7,000 for two hours of household work in old Gurugram.

Apart from this, the 24-hour maid services have doubled the prices and are charging a minimum of Rs 30,000 now.

"Salesmen, peons and parking attendants, security staff are not reporting after the violence in Gurugram. The situation is grim now. We are paying double to another agency for manpower service," said a general manager of a city-based mall, who requested not to be named, citing the sensitivity of the matter.

The construction sector has faced a huge construction workers crunch after the clashes.

"The projects have taken a hit as many workers have fled the city and others are scared to step out to work. This problem will surely delay the completion of projects. The workers are scared now, they will take time to return to the workplace," Ramesh Chabra, a city-based realtor said.

