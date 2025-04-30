Exide Industries Q4 net profit falls 11 pc to Rs 254.6 crore

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) Exide Industries on Wednesday reported an 11 per cent decline in its net profit for the March quarter (Q4 FY25), with the figure standing at Rs 254.60 crore compared to Rs 283.75 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The fall in profit came despite a modest 4 per cent increase in revenue from operations, which rose to Rs 4,159.42 crore from Rs 4,009.39 crore in the year-ago period, according to the company's exchange filing.

The company said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter came in at Rs 467 crore, lower than Rs 516 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The EBITDA margin slipped to 11.2 per cent due to rising raw material costs, particularly antimony, which significantly impacted margins over the past six months.

For the full financial year ending March 2025, Exide reported a 3 per cent increase in profit after tax to Rs 1,077 crore.

The company maintained a strong liquidity position with zero debt and healthy cash flows. Cash flow from operations for FY25 stood at Rs 1,298 crore.

Exide said that during the March quarter, demand in the replacement market for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers remained strong, contributing to double-digit growth in the mobility business.

The industrial UPS segment also benefited from growing demand for power backup solutions, and the solar business witnessed double-digit growth driven by solarisation programmes.

However, the home-UPS business was impacted by a weak season and a higher base, while the automotive OEM business suffered due to lower demand from vehicle manufacturers.

The industrial infrastructure business performance improved in the fourth quarter with better order inflow and execution, particularly in sectors like power, railways, and traction.

Looking ahead, the company’s board has approved an additional investment of up to Rs 1,200 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions Limited (ESSL).

This investment will support the development of a greenfield multi-gigawatt Lithium-ion cell manufacturing plant in India.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.