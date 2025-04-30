K’taka: RTC bus driver stops vehicle to perform namaz, video goes viral

Haveri, April 30 (IANS) An incident involving an RTC bus driver-cum-conductor allegedly stopping the bus mid-journey to perform namaz has been reported from Haveri district of Karnataka on Wednesday.

A video of the incident has gone viral, with people questioning the RTC authorities over the act.

The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday evening. Authorities are yet to issue an official statement in this regard. Sources stated that the driver-cum-conductor of the RTC bus, which was travelling from Hangal to Vishalgarh, stopped the vehicle midway between Hubballi and Haveri and performed namaz while seated on the traveller’s seat behind the driver’s seat.

One of the passengers recorded a video of the incident and posted it on social media, where it has since gone viral.

Hindu activists have demanded action against the RTC staffer for performing namaz after stopping the bus midway during duty hours.

Recently, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has suspended a bus conductor from the Kanakapura depot following a viral video showing an unauthorised individual issuing tickets to passengers on a KSRTC bus.

The incident had come to light after the video went viral on social media. The video showed a person not in uniform issuing tickets to passengers. Later, the conductor was identified and suspended.

The KSRTC has also filed a police complaint against the conductor in this connection. The police have registered an FIR and are investigating the case.

Last week, a contract conductor attached to the KSRTC was arrested for molesting a woman passenger on a public bus in Mangaluru, after a video capturing the incident had gone viral on social media.

The incident had happened when the bus was moving from the Mudipu-State Bank route near Mangaluru.

The video had captured the conductor touching the passenger inappropriately. The act was shot by another passenger.

