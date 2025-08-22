Exes Isha Malviya & Abhishek Kumar's entry in 'Pati Patni Aur Panga' leaves fans speculating

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) After creating massive drama in "Bigg Boss 17" exes, Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar are all set to be a part of the couple reality show, "Pati Patni Aur Panga".

Their entry into "Pati Patni Aur Panga" has reignited the curiosity of the viewers as to what these two are up to now.

The duo will also reunite with their 'Bigg Boss 17' housemate Munawar Faruqui, who is co-hosting the show alongside actress Sonali Bendre.

Speaking about entering the show, Isha said, "Life has a strange way of bringing people back into each other’s orbit. Abhishek and I have shared chapters that people have seen unfold on screen and off it… But this is a new stage, a new test. While I won’t reveal what the audiences are in for with our entry in 'Pati Patni Aur Panga', I do know that they will see a side of us they’ve never seen before."

Abhishek added, "Isha and I have had a journey full of highs, lows, and conflict in front of the world. Walking into this show together was all about surprising the viewers. 'Pati Patni Aur Panga' is about to get a huge twist, and it’s going to be super memorable."

For those who do not know, Isha and Abhishek first met on the sets of their television show "Udaariyaan". Their on-screen romance soon spilled into real lives.

However, before their stint in "Bigg Boss 17", the couple ended up going their separate ways, and Isha started dating Samarth Jurel, who also participated in the reality show.

Their presence in the 'Bigg Boss' house together resulted in explosive dynamics- leading to fiery clashes and some fleeting moments of vulnerability.

"Pati Patni Aur Panga" airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM, only on COLORS.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.