Exercise ‘Sagar Kavach’ concludes along West Bengal coast

Kolkata, Feb 22 (IANS) A two-day exercise to test the coastal security mechanism in the state of West Bengal came to an end on Saturday. The exercise, named 'Sagar Kavach', was coordinated by the commander, Coast Guard Region North East, while the State Coastal Security Operation Centre (SCSOC) at Headquarters Coast Guard District No 8 was the nerve centre.

“During the exercise, the coastal security SOPs for the state were validated through a series of drills conducted across its 158 km long coastline. It witnessed simulated situations such as hijacking of fishing boats for landing of terrorists, smuggling of contraband, hijacking of barges, planting of IEDs and attacks on vital assets and vital points along the coast of West Bengal,” a senior Coast Guard official said.

He added that besides active sea and river patrolling by vessels of the Indian Coast Guard, Navy, West Bengal Police, CISF, BSF and Customs, coastal patrolling by district police and patrolling by the Forest Department was also undertaken.

He said that the fishermen's watch groups at various locations were also activated as ‘Eyes and Ears’ of the security forces. Special operations conducted during the Exercise included operations by CISF and Quick Response Teams of the Coast Guard and police.

“The exercise also witnessed coordinated Sea and Air surveillance by the Coast Guard,” he said.

He further added that West Bengal has huge maritime assets along its 158 km coastline, which include 3.3 lakh fishermen operating over 16,000 fishing boats, two major ports, several river ports and jetties and a large number of coastal industries.

“Being a maritime border state with unique riverine geography, the entire coastline is porous and poses a major challenge for security agencies. Therefore, coordination is very important among all forces for the seaward security of the state. To address this issue and to validate coastal security mechanism, the mandate was issued by Central and State governments for conducting the Exercise jointly,” he added.

He spoke on how SOPs have to be validated from time to time and new strategies have to evolve, depending on happenings across the world.

“Terrorism, smuggling, illegal immigration, and poaching techniques are evolving and security forces have to stay at least a step ahead, he mentioned. The lessons learnt during the exercise will be deliberated at a higher level for further improvements in the coastal security mechanism and SOPs for the state, as well as to strengthen coordination between all agencies,” he said.

