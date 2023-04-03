Ex-worker attacks jeweller's daughter over money dispute

Lucknow, April 3 (IANS) A former employee of a jeweller attacked the latter's daughter with a knife leaving her critically injured.

He has been arrested by the Thakurganj police.

The accused Deepak Kumar of Para worked at the shop of one Amar Singh of Musahibganj in the locality. Singh, a goldsmith, runs the shop at his house and also deals in silver utensils.

Deepak reached Singh's house and attacked his employer's daughter Neha, 29, with a knife injuring her at her throat.

At the time of attack, one Shani Gautam of Thakurganj was present at the scene and he raised an alarm seeing Neha bleeding.

Deepak became nervous and he ran out of the house but was challenged by Singh's neighbor Mohammed Adil. The accused attacked him also with the knife injuring him in his head and hands and fled the scene.

The victims were rushed to the Trauma Centre of KGMU where Neha's condition is said to be critical.

DCP, West Zone, Rahul Raj said: "Deepak attacked Neha over a money related dispute that he had with her father. He attacked Adil as he obstructed him from fleeing away from the scene after attacking Neha".

The DCP said that the accused was in a drunken state and used a kitchen knife to injure the victims.

