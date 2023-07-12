Ex-IAS officer arrested in Gujarat in graft case

Ahmedabad, July 12 (IANS) Gujarat Police have arrested former IAS officer S.K. Langa for his alleged involvement in a graft case that caused an estimated loss of Rs 20 crore to the government, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the police complaint, Langa, a former District Collector of Gandhinagar, is accused of exploiting his official position.

A police officer said that they are currently examining a staggering one lakh pages of documents submitted along with the complaint.

While only two of Langa's decisions are currently under scrutiny, over two dozen other matters will be thoroughly investigated as part of the ongoing probe.

It was alleged that Langa orchestrated a pre-planned conspiracy for the financial benefit of his accomplices, manipulated Non-Agriculture (NA) orders for land, and caused a substantial financial loss to the government by falsely categorizing non-farmers as farmers without paying the required premiums.

Range IG Abhay Chudasama on Wednesday said Langa was apprehended at a bungalow in Mount Abu following a tip-off.

The case against Langa was filed by an official from the Gandhinagar district administration.

The police stated that Langa's certificate claiming to be a farmer appeared to be fraudulent.

The authorities investigated this matter in his native village near Bhanvad but found no supporting records to substantiate Langa's claim of being a farmer.

Additionally, the police briefing highlighted Langa's significant assets, which include four bungalows in Junagadh, a flat and a bungalow in Ahmedabad, a rice mill, and various parcels of land.

Speaking about Langa's alleged 'benami' properties, the IG revealed that the former IAS officer purportedly owns four bungalows in Junagadh and land in Matar.

Furthermore, Langa possesses properties registered under the names of relatives, including lands, flats, and bungalows in Ahmedabad.

The police have also learnt about Langa's stake in Amiraj Build Con and his ownership of a rice mill.

