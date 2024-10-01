Ex-English cricketer Ian Bell labels new IPL regulations for overseas players as 'fair'

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) With the BCCI announcing the IPL Player Regulations 2025-27 ahead of the mega auction that will take place in 2025. Former England cricket Ian Bell shared his thoughts on the new regulations claiming it to be "fair" but "a balance is needed".

"It’s a pretty fair rule. If you get picked in the auction and then you don't come then it is a fair rule as teams put in a strategy, recruiting specific players and then if the player does not come then your strategy goes out of the window then it is not fair to the team.

“It’s a balancing act as the IPL is usually at the start of the England season as well so a balance is important. There is no doubt that IPL is the best place to play but all the players want to represent their country as well. But I don't disagree with the new rules,” Ian Bell told IANS.

According to the new IPL Player Regulations, any Overseas Player will have to register for the Big Auction. In case the overseas player doesn't register, then he will be ineligible to register in the following year’s player auction. Alongside, any player who registers in the player auction and after getting picked at the auction, makes himself unavailable before the start of the season, will get banned from participating in the tournament and player auction for 2 Seasons.

Bell retired from cricket in 2020 and has transitioned into a coaching role. He Bell was appointed as the batting coach for Sri Lanka's national team for their tour against England in August 2024. Alongside the position with Sri Lanka. Bell also worked with England men's U-19 and England Lions teams, Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League and Bell was also an assistant coach for the New Zealand men's side before the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The 42-year old went on to inform IANS of how he hopes to coach an IPL team in the future and suggested that his affiliation with the GMR Group may lead to a coaching role with the Delhi Capitals in the future.

"In terms of the IPL, for me it’s the cutting edge of cricket, it’s where the best players and coaches are. The tactics, the style, the intent and I think you can learn so much. I think I can contribute as well with my knowledge of the game. If you want to challenge yourself then IPL is the place you want to be as a player and coach, as it has the best players and is the best league in the world.

"India Capitals here is with the GMR group, which is also with the Delhi Capitals. I will also be coaching the Dubai Capitals in the ILT20 which was part of our initial conversations. Who knows? As I said, I would love the opportunity," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.