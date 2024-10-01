De Jong returns to Barca squad for Champions League clash vs Young Boys

Barcelona, Oct 1 (IANS) Frenkie de Jong is back in Barcelona FC's matchday squad for the first time in five months. The Dutchman has overcome the right ankle sprain injury he picked up in April during an El Clasico match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

He is one of a 23-player squad called up for the first Champions League home match of the season, as Swiss side Young Boys visit the Estadi Olímpic Stadium, their temporary home, while Camp Nou undergoes redevelopment.

The Netherlands midfielder had already said he was close to a return during a recent interview and has remained true to his word. So, if Hansi Flick puts him on the pitch during the Champions League matchday two fixture, it will be his debut both this season and under the German coach.

Flick will be delighted with the availability of the Dutch midfielder with the injuries to Marc Bernal and Dani Olmo, with Gavi still on the road to recovery, causing a hurdle in what has been a successful start to the season.

De Jong has played 213 competitive games since joining the Club in 2019, placing him 19th on the all-time list for appearances by overseas players, during which he has scored 17 goals and provided 19 assists. He has also had the honour of being named one of the first team's four captains since last season and is now third captain since Sergi Roberto left the Club.

The German head coach had spoken on De Jong’s return to the side during a press conference on Monday.

"This is super good news to have Frenkie back with us, whether it's for five or 10 minutes, he's very important for us. Frenkie's attitude is great, he's been involved with the team, he's been willing to help the team, we needed his presence. He's gonna be ready, not to play 45 mins but 20 or 10 and it will do him a lot of good," said Flick to reporters.

FC Barcelona squad vs Young Boys: Cubarsi, Balde, I. Martinez, Ferran Torres, Pedri, Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Raphinha, Inaki Pena, Pablo Torre, M. Casado, Pau Víctor, Lamine Yamal, Fremkie De Jong, Kounde, Astralaga, H. Fort, Gerard Martín, S. Domínguez, Cuenca, Yaakobishvili, Guillermo and A. Fernandez

