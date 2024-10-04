Ex-cricketer Salil Ankola’s mother found dead with throat slit at Pune home

Pune, Oct 4 (IANS) In a sensational crime, Maya Ashok Ankola, mother of ex-cricketer and Bollywood actor Salil Ankola, was found dead with her throat slit at their home in Pune, police said on Friday.

The incident came to light this evening at the cricketer’s home on Prabhat Road in the posh Deccan area of the city and teams of police have rushed to the spot with experts to investigate the matter.

Police said that the housemaid, who first learnt of the crime, informed the local police who immediately got cracking on the probe.

They rushed her to a nearby hospital but she was pronounced dead on admission. The body has been sent for an autopsy to ascertain the exact causes of her death, whether it was a murder or not, an official told media persons at the site.

As per initial investigations, there are no signs of forced entry to their home, nor did the neighbours hear any sounds from the house, and the police are scanning the CCTVs in the vicinity and questioning locals for clues.

A team of forensic experts has reached the Ankola home to collect evidence and multiple teams have been formed for the investigations into the crime. Maya Ankola was 77 years old and incidentally, her former daughter-in-law Parineeta (ex-wife of Salil Ankola) had died by suicide in her Pune home in December 2013.

