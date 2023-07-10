Ex-Congress MLA Govabhai Rabari elected Chairman of Deesa APMC in Banaskantha

Banaskantha (Gujarat), July 10 (IANS) Former Congress MLA in Gujarat, Govabhai Rabari, who recently joined the ruling BJP, has been elected as the Chairman of the Deesa Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) after a gap of 10 years.

Govabhai, a resident of Kuchadva village in Deesa, had a long association with the Congress for 35 years. He served as an MLA from Dhanera for one term and as legislator from Deesa for two terms.

Throughout his political career, he contested elections from Deesa, Diyodar, and Dhanera on Congress ticket -- a total of seven times. His son, Sanjay Rabari, also contested the 2022 elections from the Deesa Assembly seat as a Congress candidate.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the directors of the Deesa market yard on Monday, in which Arjan Patel was elected as the Vice Chairman.

The election of Govabhai Rabari as the Chairman of Deesa APMC highlights the evolving political landscape in Banaskantha. The appointment of Arjan Patel as the Vice Chairman further strengthens the leadership team at Deesa APMC, setting the stage for collective efforts towards the welfare of farmers and promotion of agricultural trade.

