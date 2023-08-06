Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee likely be discharged from hospital next week

Kolkata, Aug 6 (IANS) Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee (79), who's presently undergoing treatment at a hospital here, might be discharged next week, hospital sources said on Sunday.

The final date of his release will be decided by the members of the medical board constituted for his treatment, who will meet on Monday.

As per hospital sources, Bhattacharjee will be under a number of medical restrictions at home after his discharge, including limited interaction with people to prevent relapse of the lung infection which is now under control.

“Arterial line has been removed today morning. His overall clinical condition remains stable. He is alert and is responding to doctors and visitors,” the medical bulletin issued by the hospital authorities on Sunday morning read.

The former Chief Minister was admitted to the private hospital on July 29 following severe respiratory problems with fast decline in his oxygen saturation level.

After a few days of initial crisis, he started showing signs of recovery with his condition becoming stable from the end of last week.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.