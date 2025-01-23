Everything will be clear in coming days: BY Vijayendra on 'infighting' in K'taka BJP

Shivamogga, Jan 23 (IANS) Amid demands over his replacement as State BJP Chief, B. Y. Vijayendra said on Thursday that everything will be clear in the coming days.

Addressing the media in Shivamogga, Vijayendra said, "Our workers have shown appreciation for my efforts. It is natural for a few to express dissatisfaction, but their dissatisfaction is not about my leadership. We operate in a democratic system. Elections for district president positions are already underway, and elections for the state president position will also be held. There will be proper answers to all issues in the coming days."

"A few senior leaders have been making statements against me. Recently, BJP National General Secretary Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, party co-in-charge Sudhakar Reddy and Ponn Radhakrishnan participated in a meeting. Around 55-60 MLAs, MLCs, and MPs attended the meeting. Reports in newspapers and the media have stated that 80-90 per cent of the attendees appreciated my work as state president and expressed their support for continuing my leadership," he said.

"Senior leader and former Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa has been insulted by certain leaders by making disparaging comments for over a year now. This has hurt our workers deeply. We will bring all these issues to the attention of the national leadership and ensure they are resolved," he claimed.

On former minister and party B. Sriramulu reportedly threatening to quit after facing criticism at the meeting, Vijayendra remarked, "I noticed the statements made by Sriramulu in the media regarding what was discussed in the core committee meeting. Sriramulu is a senior leader, and I respect him. In the meeting, in the presence of National General Secretary Radha Mohan Das, we discussed the need for unity. Discussions also focused on strategies to bring the BJP back to power with a majority."

"We won't discuss these matters publicly. Sriramulu must also ensure no room for misinterpretation arises. Let us all work together and move forward unitedly," he said.

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly R. Ashoka said: "I, along with former CM and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai, will discuss the matter with Sriramulu. There are no separate factions within our party. I have not made any complaint against State President B.Y. Vijayendra to the high command. However, false reports in the media claim that I have complained."

"There has been no separate meeting or identification based on caste, such as Vokkaligas holding exclusive meetings. This is also fake news," he clarified.

Senior leaders Ramesh Jarkiholi, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and others have raised the banner of revolt against Vijayendra's leadership, sources said.

They are planning to pitch former MLA Kumar Bangarappa against Vijayendra, the sources added.

