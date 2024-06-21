Every Indian soldier is in a way a Yogi, says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh led the Armed Forces in celebrating the 10th International Day of Yoga on Friday, and said Indian soldiers are like Yogis.

He performed various Yoga asanas and breathing exercises with soldiers at 1 Corps in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande along with 600 people, including senior officers, Agniveers, families and children attended the event.

The Defence Minister said that the day is a matter of pride for the nation as the world is acknowledging and adopting this great cultural heritage of India with zeal. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking Yoga to the world.

On this year’s Yoga Day theme -- ‘Yoga for Self and Society’ -- Rajnath Singh said ‘Yoga’ and ‘Dhyan’ are ancient Indian practices which connect a person with oneself, family and society.

“Yoga and Dhyan are part of our culture, which has always been ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramaya’, that is, we pray for everyone’s happiness and good health. We pray for the welfare of the world. This is the speciality of our civilization. We believe in collaboration rather than a clash of civilizations,” he added.

Highlighting the benefits of this centuries-old practice, Rajnath Singh said that Yoga strengthens physical fitness, mental calmness and spiritual well-being. It helps in harnessing the aggressive capabilities which is important for the soldiers for the security of the country, he added.

Rajnath Singh said, “Every Indian soldier is, in a way, a Yogi. The world has been witness to the physical and mental fitness of our soldiers many times. Not only on the borders, their service to the nation during national calamities is a testament to their strong physical and mental health. The way they avoid unnecessary aggression in adverse circumstances and stand up aggressively to protect the integrity and sovereignty of the country, whenever needed, reinforces their identity of a Yogi.”

He exhorted the soldiers to continue practising Yoga daily as it unites the body and mind while acting as a stepping stone to achieve spiritual consciousness.

The Defence Minister pointed out that despite the availability of various resources, which provide comfort, people are unhappy, and suffering from stress as well as psychological and physical pressures.

He said, “Today, people are suffering from loneliness as they get separated from their families. There are several family dispute cases pending in court. Social media is creating psychological pressure and self-doubt among youth, leading to anxiety and depression. The latest facilities are essential as they are part of economic development, but they are limiting physical activities and increasing problems like diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity. These problems can be dealt with Yoga."

The Union Minister commended the soldiers of 1 Corps for displaying valour and dedication, whenever the country needed them. He recalled the crucial role played by the Corps in many operations, including ‘Operation Riddle’ of 1965, ‘Operation Cactus Lily’ of 1971, ‘Operation Pawan’ of 1987 and 'Operation Cactus' of 1988.

The Defence Minister emphasised that India is known as a country which never attacks another nation and is against expansionist imperial policies. He, however, maintained that India is fully capable of giving a strong response if its sovereignty is threatened in any way.

Minister of State (MoS), Defence, Sanjay Seth performed Yoga during a special session organised by the Indian Coast Guard at Dhanushkodi, the southernmost tip of Rameswaram island in Tamil Nadu.

