Even UN-designated terrorists didn't say India surrendered: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi's 'dangerous' mentality

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) The BJP on Wednesday escalated its criticism of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his controversial "Narendra, surrender" remark, accusing him of displaying a "sick and dangerous" mentality and asserting that he lacks the maturity and seriousness expected from someone in his position.

At a press conference held at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi tore into Gandhi, saying, "On one hand, members of various opposition parties, including Congress MPs, who were part of the joint parliamentary delegation sent by India, are returning after strongly and unitedly presenting India's position in various countries across the world."

"On the other hand, Congress' self-proclaimed leader and Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, is making utterly shallow and frivolous remarks, showing the world that even after attaining the position of LoP, he severely lacks the seriousness and maturity the role demands," he said.

Trivedi took strong exception to Gandhi's comments linking Operation Sindoor to "surrender," saying it was an insult to the armed forces.

"How Rahul Gandhi compared our armed forces' valour and army officers' brief on Operation Sindoor's success with surrender shows how sick and dangerous his mentality has become," he remarked.

He went on to say that Gandhi's comments surpassed even those made by India's adversaries.

"Till now, Congress leaders were making headlines in the Pakistani media, their statements were being quoted in Pakistan's parliament, and Rahul Gandhi's statements also made their place in Pakistan's dossier. But for the first time, Rahul Gandhi has said something which even the Army Chief of Pakistan has not said, nor has any terrorist organisation of Pakistan. Even Masood Azhar or Hafiz Saeed have not said such a thing. None of them said that India surrendered," he added.

Trivedi posed a sharp question to Gandhi, asking, "Does he want to get one step ahead of these people? Till now, he was giving cover fire to the people of Pakistan, the Pakistani Army and terrorist organisations. Is he trying to become their leader now?"

Calling Gandhi's words a grave insult to national pride and the Indian Army, Trivedi said, "He doesn't realise how badly he is insulting this country's self-respect and the army's valour."

Trivedi further questioned the LoP's political judgment and leadership, saying, "The level of intelligence and wisdom of someone who sees receiving less mandate in their third attempt in the election as a success, and views PM Modi being elected as the Prime Minister for the third time as a defeat, is obvious."

He also challenged the Congress party to clarify its stance: "According to the Congress, has their Leader of Opposition insulted the Indian Army by using the word 'surrender' or not?"

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.