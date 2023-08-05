Eva Mendes shares why her daughters don't have Internet access

Los Angeles, Aug 5 (IANS) Hollywood actress Eva Mendes, partner of Hollywood star Ryan Gosling, has shared the rules of her household when it comes to their daughters' access to the internet.

Mendes, 49, recently uploaded a video on Instagram of herself shaking her head and fingers in disapproval, reports People magazine.

"When my kids ask me if they're old enough to go on the internet, social media or anything requiring wifi," she quipped in the caption. The 'Hitch' actress and Gosling, 42, have two children together: daughters Esmeralda Amada, 8, and Amada Lee, 7.

After sharing the post, Mendes took time to respond to social media users who weighed in on her parenting style.

She said, quoted by People: "I'm just sharing what I feel now, but I know it's gonna get harder as they get older," the mother of two wrote regarding the topic. "We are in the internet century so eventually everyone will need or want to access the internet sorry," a commenter claimed.

This prompted Mendes to add: "Yes true, but in my house, children do not have access to the internet. It's too dangerous. Just like drinking or voting or getting a driver's licence (etc..) isn't allowed for children, the internet falls under that category for me. Especially social media."

The discussion continued, with one person asking the 'Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans' star if she had an age in mind when her girls would be able to freely connect to the World Wide Web.

"Honestly I don't know, I'll have to see where it goes- for now, I'm observing them and keeping up with research about how social media can impact a child's brain. I'm taking it stage by stage," Mendes confessed.

She did note that Esmeralda and Amada aren't completely without modern devices: "I let my kids use the iPad to make movies and watch films I've downloaded, but I don't have internet access on the iPad."

