Arjun Bijlani: 'Evil' grows when 'good' people remain passive

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) A strong advocate of women's safety as a cause, actor Arjun Bijlani, feels that the only reason 'evil' in the world grows is when good people choose to remain silent.

Inspiring others to create a secure environment for women and upholding their honour, Arjun said: "The only reason evil in the world grows is when good people choose to remain silent or passive. It is essential for each of us to display courage by taking a stand against all forms of harassment we see around us, and definitely raise our voice when a matter concerns the dignity and safety of women."

"When four hands rise to tarnish a woman's honour, ten hands should unite to protect and preserve it. Only by standing united, can we sculpt a society where safety and respect become an inherent norm, and our women can live fearlessly," he added.

Arjun is currently playing the lead role, alongside Nikki Sharma in 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti'.

The show is a modern take on the Shiv-Shakti dynamic and the concept of healing through love.

In a recent gripping action sequence, Arjun's character, Shiv, fearlessly takes on a bunch of goons who are seen eve-teasing Shakti (Nikki).

While Arjun intends to inspire one and all about women's safety, in the upcoming episodes it will be interesting for the viewers to witness how Shiv will save Shakti from the goons.

'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti' airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.