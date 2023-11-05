Ethics Committee calls next meeting on Nov 7 in ‘cash for questions’ case against Mahua Moitra

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Days after Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, who is facing charges of alleged "cash for Parliament questions" stormed out of the Ethics Committee meeting, the Committee has called another meeting on November 7.

As per the fresh update, the next meeting will take place on November 7 at 12 noon.

"Complaint dated 15 October given by Nishikant Dubey, MP against Moitra, MP for alleged direct involvement in cash for query in Parliament with reference to examination or investigation of alleged unethical conduct of Moitra, MP by the Committee on Ethics Consideration and Adoption of Draft Report," an official communication read.

Moitra along with opposition members of the ethics panel stormed out of the meeting on November 2, accusing the committee's chairperson of asking her personal and unethical questions.

While Committee Chairperson Vinod Sonkar had said that instead of answering she started using unparliamentary words.

"The Committee's aim was to probe the allegations of the charges against her. Instead of cooperating she got angry and then used unparliamentary words against the Chairperson and the Committee along with the Opposition MPs Uttam Kumar Reddy, Danish Ali and Girdhari Yadav as they made unethical allegations," Sonkar said.

He said that she is facing the accusations by Darshan Hiranandani, so thus by walking out she diverted the issue.

"The committee will sit and decide the further action," Sonkar added.

When asked if the Committee asked her personal questions, the Chairman of the Ethics Committee said, "She only used this trick to save herself from the questions."

Meanwhile, Moitra wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday alleging that she was subjected to the "proverbial vastraharan" by the chairperson of the Ethics Committee during a hearing on the cash-for-query allegations against her.

The ethics committee is probing BJP MP Dubey's allegations that Moitra accepted cash and favours for asking questions in Lok Sabha on businessman Gautam Adani at the behest of businessman Hiranandani.

On last Thursday, Dubey and advocate Dehadrai gave "oral evidence" to the panel against Moitra.

