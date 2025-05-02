Esha Deol wishes ‘mamma’ Hema, ‘papa’ Dharmendra on wedding anniversary

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) As her parents Dharmdenra and Hema Malini completed 45 years of happy marriage, their actress-daughter Esha Deol wished the veteran stars and called them her “world”.

Esha took to Instagram, where she shared two pictures. The first featured the stars from their younger days. The next was a family photograph featuring Dharmendra, Hema, Esha and her sister Ahana.

“Happy anniversary mamma & papa . You are my world. Love you @aapkadharam @dreamgirlhemamalini #weddingday,” Esha wrote as the caption.

Hema and Dharmendra fell for each other on the sets of “Tum Haseen Main Jawaan” in 1970. They later married in 1980. Dharmendra already had two sons and two daughters with his first wife Prakash Kaur, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

In other news, on April 29, Esha shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of Kaal with her co-star John Abraham.

She reminisced about the intense two months she spent in the jungle, working closely with tigers during the shoot for the movie, which completed two decades since its release in Hindi cinema.

For the caption, the actress wrote, “20 years since we all spent 2 months in the jungle with the tigers, wonderful memories.”

She also added the song “Tauba Tauba” from “Kaal” to her post, further reminiscing about her time on set.

Directed by Soham Shah, “Kaal” also stars Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Vivek Oberoi, and Lara Dutta in the lead roles. It told the story of a wildlife expert, his wife, and a group of friends who find themselves fighting for survival against a mysterious force in the fictional Orbit National Park, a nod to the renowned Jim Corbett National Park in Nainital, Uttarakhand.

As they struggle to stay alive, they receive unexpected aid from a mysterious tour guide. The movie carries a powerful message about the importance of safeguarding India’s wildlife.

