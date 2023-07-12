Escaping from cops, man abandons injured mother in Lucknow

Lucknow, July 12 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a man abandoned his mother after she fell off his two-wheeler while he was trying to flee from a police checkpoint in Lucknow.

The incident took place near a traffic check post set up by the police in Mohanlalganj.

When the police officials at the check post signalled the man to stop his motorcycle, he sped and tried to escape.

His mother, seated behind him, lost her balance and fell off the back seat.

The man did not stop and continued to speed away.

"The police officials at the check post arranged for the woman to be transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her son did not show up even at the hospital and the woman was finally taken home by her relatives," Deputy Commissioner of Police Vineet Jaiswal said.

No complaint has been lodged about the incident.

