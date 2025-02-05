Erode East bypoll: Prelude to DMK’s grand victory in 2026, says candidate Chandhirakumar

Chennai, Feb 5 (IANS) The DMK’s propaganda committee state joint convenor and party candidate for the Erode East bye-election, V.C. Chandhirakumar, has declared that the ruling party’s expected landslide victory will serve as a prelude to its grand win in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

After casting his vote alongside his family at a polling station on the Mosuvanna Street in Erode, Chandhirakumar spoke to the media, emphasising the natural progression of the bye-election.

He clarified that the bypoll was necessitated by the passing of Congress MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan and was not an imposed election.

Chandhirakumar dismissed any claims of voter discontent regarding the bypoll, contrasting the situation with North Indian states, where he alleged that the BJP “forces MLAs to resign to trigger elections.”

Reflecting on his campaign, he noted that he and Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Housing and Urban Development, S. Muthusamy, walked 140 km across 33 wards within Erode Corporation limits, directly engaging with voters.

“There is no dissatisfaction among the electorate regarding the government’s performance. While they have put forth certain requests, we are committed to addressing them,” he assured.

He acknowledged that typically, governments face public dissatisfaction after four years in office, yet he claimed that the DMK had not encountered such sentiments in Erode East.

He attributed this to the success of the party’s welfare schemes, which he said had effectively reached the people.

With the AIADMK and BJP opting out of the race, the Erode East bye-election has shaped up as a direct contest between the DMK’s V.C. Chandhirakumar and the NTK’s M.K. Seethalakshmi, the party’s women’s wing leader.

For the first time, DMK is contesting this seat instead of its ally, the Congress, and the ruling party is confident of securing a decisive win.

Tamil Nadu’s Urban Development Minister S. Muthusamy led the party’s campaign, supported by local MP Prakash.

Speaking to reporters, Muthusamy predicted a victory margin of 1.2 lakh votes for the DMK.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has urged party leaders to ensure a resounding victory, while Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin played a key role in mobilising support for Chandhirakumar.

This election comes at a critical time for the DMK government, which has faced scrutiny over the Anna University sexual assault case. Determined to reaffirm public support, DMK is treating this bye-election with utmost seriousness, despite AIADMK and BJP staying out of the contest.

