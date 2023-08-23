Equipment procurement 'scam': CBI files FIR against AIIMS Rishikesh, two others

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged an FIR against the AIIMS Rishikesh and two private firms in connection with an alleged scam in procurement of vessel sealing equipments by the AIIMS.

It has been alleged that seven vessel sealing equipments were procured at a "highly exorbitant" price which caused wrongful loss to the tune of more than Rs.6.57 crore to the AIIMS.

A senior CBI official said that the CBI, Dehradun along with officials of the AIIMS Rishikesh conducted a Joint Surprise Check at the AIIMS on March 31 to verify the allegations of serious irregularities committed by its various officers in the procurement of the equipments during 2019 and 2020 at a highly exorbitant price.

The surprise check revealed that a tender was floated in 2018 by the AIIMS Rishikesh for purchase of Advanced Vessel Sealing Equipment, from eligible manufacturer or their authorised distributors, dealers. The tender was opened on October 12, 2018 and the three firms -- Arogya International, Jupiter Healthcare Company, and Jaipur-based Deep Marketing -- were found qualified bidders during administrative evaluation.

The financial bid was opened in 2019 and the comparative chart was signed by the Committee Members including Dr Balram Omar, Convenor of the Purchase Committee and Procurement Officer, on different dates.

"On evaluation of financial bids, Arogya International emerged as lowest bidder and declared as 1-1 having quoted price of around Rs 55.38 lakh per unit including GST and Comprehensive Maintenance Contract (CMC). However, the Procurement Officer through a note recommended for purchase of seven vessel sealing equipments from Jodhpur-based Riya Agencies, instead of the qualified bidder Arogya International, despite being aware of the fact that the tender was not transferrable and that the same equipment had earlier been purchased by AIIMS Rishikesh at around Rs 19.92 lakh per unit," reads the FIR.

According to the FIR, as a result of the conspiracy to cheat AIIMS Rishikesh, Dr Omar sought the benchmark price from Arogya International "so as to justify the exorbitant price recommended by him".

"Dr Omar dishonestly placed Letter of Award on Riya Agencies for purchase of seven Advanced Vessel Sealing Equipments at a highly exorbitant price of around Rs 54.82 lakh per unit that included 12 per cent GST, despite knowing that Riya Agencies was neither the bidder manufacturer, authorized distributor or dealer of the equipment, nor they had ever supplied any such equipment previously to any govemment, they were trading in medicines only," the FIR noted.

