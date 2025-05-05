EPS slams DMK govt over arrest of AIADMK MLA, party functionaries

Chennai, May 5 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), on Monday came down heavily on the DMK government after the arrest of AIADMK MLA S. Ravi and several party functionaries.

The arrests were made while they were participating in door-to-door meetings organised by the MRF Anna Trade Union to discuss workers’ wage-related concerns.

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, AIADMK general secretary Palaniswami strongly condemned what he described as the “anarchy” of the Stalin-led government, calling the arrests an act of political intimidation.

“I strongly condemn the anarchy of the MK Stalin-model government for arresting AIADMK functionaries, who are undeterred by such political gimmicks,” he said. EPS further asserted that neither the AIADMK nor its cadres would bow to these tactics, vowing instead to face them with renewed determination.

The AIADMK’s sharp reaction comes amid a renewed political alliance with the BJP, brokered by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who held discussions with the AIADMK leadership in early April. Following the formalisation of the alliance on April 11, Shah had even declared that a “coalition government” would be formed if the alliance secured victory in the next Assembly elections.

However, EPS later clarified that no coalition government would be formed in Tamil Nadu even if the AIADMK-BJP alliance came to power in 2026. Since rekindling its alliance with the BJP, the AIADMK has taken an aggressive stance on several issues, seeking to corner the DMK and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at every opportunity.

The party has announced that corruption, law and order, and crimes against Dalits and women will be the key issues in the 2026 Assembly election campaign.

It may be recalled that in the 2021 Assembly elections, the AIADMK won 66 seats despite having been in power for a decade, while the BJP secured four seats. However, after their alliance broke down in September 2023, both parties failed to win any seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The electoral setback prompted both the AIADMK and the BJP to reassess their strategies, eventually leading to the revival of their alliance.

