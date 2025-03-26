EPS meets Amit Shah in Delhi, speculations rife on possible renewal of AIADMK-BJP alliance

Chennai, March 26 (IANS) AIADMK General Secretary and Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday, sparking intense political speculation about a possible revival of the AIADMK-BJP alliance.

With the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu nearly over a year away, the meeting is being viewed as a strategic move, especially as the ruling DMK steps up its campaign on contentious issues like delimitation and the two-language policy.

Palaniswami's visit to the national capital had been confirmed earlier in the day by AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan, who, however, remained tight-lipped about the agenda.

The AIADMK and BJP were alliance partners in the 2021 state elections, during which the BJP won four seats.

However, the partnership unravelled on September 21, 2023, following growing tensions under the leadership of K. Annamalai, the Tamil Nadu BJP President.

Relations between the two parties soured significantly after BJP leader Annamalai made a controversial reference to late AIADMK supremo and former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa's conviction in a corruption case.

The remark deeply offended AIADMK leaders, who responded with a scathing resolution condemning his comments and questioning his political maturity.

Senior AIADMK leaders have since accused Annamalai of disrespecting the alliance's spirit and failing to recognise the AIADMK's leadership within the state coalition -- unlike his predecessors who maintained a more diplomatic approach.

The rift led both parties to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections separately, forming independent alliances.

The results were disastrous for both camps, while the DMK-led front swept all seats in Tamil Nadu, further shifting the political landscape.

Amid these setbacks and the emergence of new players like actor-turned-politician Vijay and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the AIADMK appears to be re-evaluating its position.

Political observers believe the meeting between Palaniswami and Amit Shah could be an attempt to forge a united opposition front against the DMK, with the AIADMK possibly pushing for Annamalai's removal as a key condition for any renewed alliance.

As the 2026 elections approach, both the AIADMK and BJP face the critical challenge of rebuilding trust and overcoming the fallout from their past differences.

The outcome of this high-profile meeting could shape the contours of Tamil Nadu's political battlefield in the coming months.

For now, speculation continues to swirl, with all eyes on what the next move will be for both parties.

