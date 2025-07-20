EPS lauds public turnout for his ‘Makkalai Kappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom’ campaign

Chennai, July 20 (IANS) AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for the overwhelming response to his statewide campaign ‘Makkalai Kappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom’ (“Let us protect the people, let us reclaim Tamil Nadu”), which he launched on July 7 from Mettupalayam in Coimbatore.

Since the launch, EPS claims he has interacted with 1.25 million people across 31 constituencies in eight districts, personally engaging with constituents from all walks of life – fishermen, farmers, weavers, entrepreneurs, youth, unemployed graduates, members of residents’ welfare associations, merchants, women’s self‑help groups, doctors, and students.

During these interactions, EPS said participants shared detailed grievances and listed what he styled as the “failure model” of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s DMK government over its 52‑month term, citing alleged anti‑people policies.

He added that residents repeatedly asked, “When will you return as Chief Minister so we can finally get relief?” suggesting strong voter sentiment against the incumbent administration.

EPS exuded confidence that the campaign would gain further traction in the coming days, ultimately paving the way for an AIADMK win in the 2026 Assembly polls.

Indeed, at the launch event, he branded the ruling DMK as “anti‑people,” pointedly accusing them of obstructing schemes introduced during AIADMK’s tenure and slashing welfare benefits.

In recent public statements, EPS has also tapped into broader electoral strategies: he invited other anti‑DMK outfits, including actor Vijay’s TVK, to join his alliance, arguing that “only a united opposition can topple the Stalin government.”

His tone was bolstered by BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran and Union Minister L. Murugan, who accompanied him at the Coimbatore launch.

Amplifying his message, CPI leaders have criticised the campaign as a bid to solidify EPS’s hold over AIADMK and draw in BJP dominance, with CPI state secretary R. Mutharasan asserting that the campaign seeks to “protect himself” amid concerns over AIADMK’s BJP alliance.

Meanwhile, G.K. Vasan of the Tamil Manila Congress praised the EPS campaign as resurgent, saying its momentum is already helping unite anti‑DMK forces.

As EPS’s campaign enters its second phase, concluding July 21 in Thanjavur, it remains to be seen whether this political push can truly dismantle the perceived “failure model” and carry AIADMK back to power in 2026.

