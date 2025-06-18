Yash Moves Toxic Shoot to Mumbai for Pregnant Co-Star Kiara Advani!

Kannada superstar Yash, who rose to pan-India fame with the blockbuster KGF franchise, is all set to headline Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Geetu Mohandas, the upcoming action gangster thriller features Kiara Advani in the female lead.

Yash Relocates 'Toxic' Shoot for Kiara Advani

In a heartwarming move, Yash—who is also co-producing Toxic—made a considerate decision after learning about Kiara Advani’s pregnancy. According to a report by 123Telugu, the star personally requested director Geetu Mohandas and producer Venkat K. Narayana to shift the film’s shooting location from Bengaluru to Mumbai.

This gesture was aimed at easing the shooting process for Kiara, who is expecting her first child with actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra. The couple had officially announced the pregnancy earlier this year in February.

Ensuring a Comfortable & Cost-Effective Shoot

Yash reportedly went a step further by working closely with the production team to ensure a smooth and cost-efficient shoot in Mumbai. His involvement helped significantly reduce additional costs, keeping the project on budget while prioritising Kiara’s comfort.

Although the decision was made some time ago, the news has only recently come to light and has earned Yash appreciation for his thoughtful and empathetic approach.

A Powerful Female Cast and a Gripping Storyline

Toxic is set against the backdrop of the drug mafia in 1990s Goa. The film boasts a powerful female ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Kiara Advani. Actor Akshay Oberoi also plays a key role.

Yash Juggles 'Toxic' and 'Ramayana'

Apart from Toxic, Yash is also busy with his other big project—Ramayana, a mythological epic directed by Nitesh Tiwari. He will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Ram, and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Yash is not only acting in the film but is also on board as a co-producer.

Release Date and Languages

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is slated for a grand worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026. The film will be released in multiple languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and English.