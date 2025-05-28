Who Is Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Wife Manisha Reddy? Know Their Cinematic Love Story!

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is a name that echoes loudly in Indian cinema. Known for crafting intense, emotionally gripping stories like Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, and Animal, he has sparked heated debates as much as box office success. While his storytelling style has earned him both acclaim and criticism, particularly for the way female characters are written, very little is known about the filmmaker’s off-screen world. His personal life, in contrast to his controversial films, remains largely out of public view.

The Woman Behind the Director: Manisha Reddy

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's wife is Manisha Reddy, a woman who has kept a low profile in the media. They got married in 2014 and have two kids, a son named Arjun Reddy (following Vanga's blockbuster debut), and a daughter who was born in 2020.

In spite of the public interest, Manisha Reddy keeps a very low profile. She has her Instagram account private, and the director himself hardly talks about her in his interviews, making it evident that he wants to keep his personal life distinct from his film career.

Manisha's Take on Animal

Following the release of Animal in 2023, a movie which was met with mixed reviews for containing violent subject matter — Sandeep opened up a little about his wife's response. During an interview, he revealed that Manisha thought the movie was too violent and noted the overabundance of bloodshed. This glimpse into her personality and opinions on his work was a rare statement.

A Pillar of Support

In another interview, Vanga attributed Manisha and his family for being there with him during the darkest moments of his career, and especially the financially challenging days of shooting Arjun Reddy. To name his child after the movie is his way of paying homage not only to his maiden sensation, but also to the struggle he faced with the people he cared most about around him.

What's Next for Vanga: Spirit with Prabhas

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is now preparing for his next major venture, Spirit, featuring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in the lead. Deepika Padukone had been signed initially, but it is reportedly said that she was replaced after creative differences regarding working conditions, compensation, and profit.

In its final scripting phase, Spirit is set to go on the floor in October 2025. Directed by Vanga, T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures-produced Spirit is labelled as a high-octane action drama, a space Vanga is said to be honing with a new script. It took him six months to work on the script and give it an intense yet innovative spin.

A New Look for Prabhas

According to sources, Prabhas is set to undergo a drastic physical change for his character in Spirit. Vanga has asked him to keep himself lean, as the actor will be playing a tough and intense police officer.

If everything goes as planned, Spirit will reach the screens in 2027, which will see another action-packed movie experience from the director famous for testing limits.