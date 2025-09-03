Wednesday Season 2 Part 2: Netflix Release Date, Time, Cast & Lady Gaga’s Debut

Fans of Netflix’s hit supernatural mystery comedy Wednesday don’t have to wait much longer. The remaining four episodes of Season 2 will drop on September 3, 2025, bringing Part 2 of the sophomore season to screens worldwide.

Lady Gaga Joins the Doom Tour

The excitement doubled recently when singer Lady Gaga announced her new single The Dead Dance at Netflix and Spotify’s Graveyard Gala in New York City. The event was part of the promotional Doom Tour for Wednesday Season 2. Gaga is also making her acting debut in the series as Rosaline Rotwood, a mysterious Nevermore Academy teacher set to challenge Wednesday Addams.

When and Where to Watch

As confirmed by Netflix’s Tudum, episodes 5–8 of Wednesday Season 2 will premiere on September 3 at 3 AM ET in the US. Fans worldwide can stream the episodes the same day, as the story continues right from where Part 1 left off.

What Happened in Part 1?

The first half of Season 2, released on August 6, 2025, featured four episodes and ended with a shocking twist. Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) was thrown from a window by Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan) before waking up in a hospital, setting the stage for darker events ahead.

What to Expect in Part 2

According to creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, Wednesday’s journey in Season 2 grows “darker and more complex.” She will face old adversaries, uncover new mysteries, and navigate her complicated relationships at Nevermore Academy.

The series’ cast includes:

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair

Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin

Adding to the anticipation, Lady Gaga’s Rosaline Rotwood has been described as “mysterious and enigmatic,” promising a thrilling twist to Wednesday’s story.

Season 3 Already Confirmed

Even before Season 2 Part 1 premiered, Netflix announced that Wednesday had been renewed for a third season, with Ortega and director Tim Burton sharing the news earlier this year.