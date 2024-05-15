Watch: Jr NTR, Pranathi Jet Off to Mystery Destination Ahead of His Birthday

'Man of Masses' Jr NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi jetted off to an undisclosed location on May 14 ahead of the actor's 41st birthday on May 20. Paparazzi captured the couple dressed in black as they arrived at the Hyderabad airport to depart for their birthday trip.

The 'RRR' star received early birthday greetings from a photographer at the airport. NTR shook the person's hand to express his thanks. Fans of the popular actor are gearing up to celebrate his birthday on May 20.

Man of Masses @tarak9999 along with pranathi garu went to vacation trip💥💥🤩👌 pic.twitter.com/FGeVUdxHwa — Jr NTR Fan Club (@JrNTRFC) May 14, 2024

NTR recently returned from Mumbai after shooting for his Bollywood debut 'War 2' alongside Hrithik Roshan. Before that, he took a break to vote in the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh alongside his wife and mother Shalini Nandamuri.

The actor's last release was the blockbuster hit 'RRR' with Ram Charan in 2022. He has since been busy filming the two-part movie 'Devara' with director Koratala Siva and co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Part one is expected to hit theaters in September.

Fans are hopeful the 'Devara' makers will release a glimpse or first song from the film to celebrate NTR's birthday, though no official announcement has been made yet.