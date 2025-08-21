Vishwambhara Glimpse: Chiranjeevi's Birthday Treat to Fans, Watch Here

As Megastar Chiranjeevi celebrates his birthday tomorrow, August 22, the makers of Vishwambhara have treated fans to a special surprise, an enthralling glimpse of the much-anticipated socio-fantasy spectacle. Directed by Vassishta and produced on a grand scale by Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod under UV Creations, the glimpse builds significant intrigue and sets the tone for a cinematic epic.

The glimpse opens with a captivating conversation between a child and an elderly man, reflecting on the turbulent events that happed in the world of Vishwambhara. The old man recounts a great destruction, triggered by one man’s selfishness. That long-awaited savior finally emerges, making a powerful, dramatic entrance as the protector of the realm.

This glimpse is a well-crafted teaser that promises to thrill movie buffs eager to see Chiranjeevi in a larger-than-life role. With the initial hype now elevated, the narrative hints at a mythic tale where Chiranjeevi plays the guardian of Vishwambhara.

Director Vassishta appears to have envisioned a universe of epic proportions, filled with grandeur and mass appeal. Chiranjeevi’s magnetic screen presence commands every frame, and his intense performance delivers true goosebumps. Production Designer AS Prakash deserves special mention for crafting the universe of Vishwambhara with a dreamlike touch.

Cinematographer Chota K Naidu brings the mystical world of Vishwambhara to life with rich, majestic visuals, while MM Keeravani’s stirring background score adds a powerful emotional charge. The VFX are top-notch, rivalling Hollywood standards, and UV Creations’ lavish production values are evident throughout.

All signs point to Vishwambhara being a landmark film in Chiranjeevi’s illustrious career, a spectacle fans won't want to miss. This glimpse indeed is a perfect birthday gift to Megastar Chiranjeevi and those who admire him.

The film also stars Trisha Krishnan as the female lead, with Ashika Ranganath and Kunal Kapoor playing pivotal roles.

As earlier announced, Vishwambhara will be arriving in summer 2026 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages, as the biggest attraction in the season.