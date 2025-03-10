Vishnu Manchu and Preity Mukundhan’s Love Song from Kannappa: Watch Lyrical Video

The makers of Kannappa have released a mesmerizing new love song that beautifully captures the heartfelt chemistry between Vishnu Manchu and Preity Mukundhan. This soulful Hindi track, sung by the ever-melodious Shaan and the talented Sahithi Chaganti, is composed by Stephen Devassy, with heartfelt lyrics penned by Girish Nakod.

With its soothing vocals, touching lyrics, and breathtaking visuals, the song feels like a warm embrace, drawing listeners into a world of love and devotion. Vishnu Manchu and Preity Mukundhan’s on-screen chemistry is pure and enchanting, making this track a standout moment in the film’s musical journey.

Set against stunning backdrops, the song goes beyond romance, offering a glimpse into the deep emotions that define Kannappa. It weaves together themes of love, faith, and devotion, hinting at the film’s spiritually enriching narrative. Now available on all major digital platforms, this love song sets the perfect tone for the grand cinematic experience that awaits.

A monumental retelling of the legendary tale of Kannappa, the devoted Shiva Bhakta, Kannappa is one of the most anticipated films of the year. With a stellar cast, breathtaking visuals, and an emotionally charged narrative, the film promises to leave a lasting impact. Vishnu Manchu takes on the titular role, joined by an ensemble cast featuring Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Kajal Aggarwal.

Get ready for an epic cinematic spectacle—Kannappa is set for a worldwide release on April 25, 2025!