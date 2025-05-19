Vishal to Marry Rajinikanth’s Kabali Actress? Here’s the Truth!

Kollywood is buzzing with fresh rumors about actor Vishal's wedding. Reports suggest that he is in a relationship with Kabali fame Sai Dhanshika and the couple may soon get engaged, followed by marriage. Speculations have intensified as Vishal is expected to be the chief guest at the pre-release event of Dhanshika’s upcoming film Yogi Da, where he might officially announce the wedding.

Previously, Vishal had cited the construction of the Nadigar Sangam building as the reason for delaying his marriage. Now that the project is nearing completion, sources hint that the actor is finally ready to settle down. Meanwhile, concerns about Vishal’s health have also been circulating among fans.

Rumors about Vishal's marriage have surfaced multiple times in the past. He was previously linked with actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, but that relationship didn’t materialize, and Varalaxmi recently married businessman Nikolai Sachdev. Vishal was also rumored to be involved with other actresses, including Abhirami. However, she tied the knot with Sunny Varma last month, putting those speculations to rest.

Close sources now claim that Vishal and Dhanshika have been in a serious relationship for some time and may tie the knot within four months. However, both stars have remained silent, keeping fans curious.

Sai Dhanshika, known for her role as Rajinikanth’s daughter in Kabali, has been busy with Tamil films and has also acted in Telugu projects like Shikaaru and Antima Teerpu, strengthening her presence in South Indian cinema.