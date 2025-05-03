Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika’s Third Collaboration on the Cards!

The on-screen pairing of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly special. A large section of the audience eagerly awaits to see them share screen space in another film. The duo first became popular with the blockbuster Geetha Govindam, and then again impressed the audience with Dear Comrade. Post these films, rumors of their off-screen romance started doing the rounds, but neither of them denied nor confirmed the news.

Leaving behind the rumor, latest rumors show that Vijay and Rashmika can soon look forward to being together again on screen. A few days ago, during Vijay's birthday celebration, a new movie was officially announced. Rahul Sankrityan will direct the new project, who earlier had hits such as Taxiwaala and Shyam Singha Roy on his resume.

Now, word is that Rashmika Mandanna will be the lead actress of this film. Rumor picked up speed when production house Mythri Movie Makers and director Rahul Sankrityan made a note on X (previously Twitter) mentioning Rashmika with the hashtag #HMMLetsee. Rashmika responded to the note with "It's true, guys," again generating interest among fans.

But the actual meaning of the hashtag #HMMLetsee is not clear yet, and fans are eagerly looking forward to an official confirmation or teaser.

Interestingly, Mythri Movie Makers also made Dear Comrade. Now, the same banner is set to reunite Vijay and Rashmika once again for another biggie. Even though she has a couple of films in her kitty and is being adored pan-India, sources reveal that Rashmika has also adjusted her shooting schedule for this film because of her close bond with Vijay.

Tentatively named VD14, the film is said to be an 18th-century period action drama, based on history. Rahul Sankrityan wrote a powerful role for the heroine, and felt that Rashmika would be the best actress for the same.

Vijay Deverakonda has already indicated in interviews his wish to work with Rashmika again, and fans are of the opinion that this film is finally fulfilling that long-desired wish.