Vijay Antony Maargan Releasing On June 27

Known for pushing cinematic boundaries, versatile star Vijay Antony is coming up with his latest venture Maargan, a riveting murder mystery-crime thriller. Presented by Meera Vijay Antony and produced under the banner of Vijay Antony Film Corporation, this marks the 12th production of the studio and the directorial debut of popular editor Leo John Paul. Known for his award-winning work in films like Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara and Soodhu Kavvum, Leo now takes the reins as director with this gripping tale that dives deep into the world of detective fiction.

Today, the makers came up with a big update regarding the film’s release date. Maargan is set for Pan India release on June 27th. The makers will augment the promotional activities, as they locked the release date.

Vijay Antony’s nephew, Ajay Dhishan, makes his acting debut as a fierce antagonist. The ensemble cast also includes Samuthirakani, Mahanati Shankar, Prithika, Brigida, Vinodh Sagar, Deepshikha, Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru Archana, Kanimozhi, and Anthagaram Natarajan, playing key roles.

With Yuva S behind the camera, Vijay Antony also taking charge of the music, and Raja A crafting the film’s visual world as art director, Maargan is shaping up to be both emotionally rich and thrilling.

