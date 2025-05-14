Sikandar Movie OTT Release: Salman Khan's Actioner to Stream on Netflix from May 25th?

Salman Khan failed to impress Bollywood fans with his previous release, Sikandar. The movie, directed by A.R. Muragadoss, ended up being an ultimate dud at the North Indian box office. Not just that, Salman Khan had faced flak from fans for not putting in the efforts needed and leading from the front. Salman Khan has not yet made his next film official. But there have been speculations making the rounds about him signing Kick 2, a film with Sanjay Dutt called Ganga Ram, and another movie with Atlee.

Given his collaboration with Allu Arjun, we can consider Atlee's film shelved for now. As of now, it's unsure which movie Salman Khan is working on for now, and fans can expect an announcement anytime soon. When A.R. A.R.Muragadoss teamed up with Salman for Sikandar, there was a lot of excitement as fans were waiting to witness what Muragadoss would bring out in Salman Khan. However, Sikandar failed to meet the basic expectations of the audience, leaving the duo disappointed.

Box-office-wise, Sikandar also couldn't meet Salman Khan's standards. Overall, it's safe to say that Sikandar tanked massively in every department, and it's time now for this film to test its fate with OTT audiences.

Sikandar OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Movie Online?

For Sikandar's release, the makers had signed a deal with popular OTT giant Netflix, and with the typical eight-week window that's in place for Hindi movies and streaming platforms, Sikandar should ideally come in the last week of May or in the first week of June. Ideally, May 25th seems like a perfect date for Sikandar to make its streaming debut, but Netflix might have too many movies on its plate to release around the same time, so Sikandar might get pushed by a week or so.

If Netflix doesn't release Sikandar on May 25th, we anticipate an official confirmation from them in the first week of June.