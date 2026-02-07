Video: Seetha Payanam Trailer Released - Arjun Sarja's Action and Love Treat

Action King Arjun returns to the director’s chair with Seetha Payanam, produced under his banner Shree Raam Films International. The film marks the debut of his daughter Aishwarya Arjun, leading an impressive ensemble that includes Niranjan, Sathyaraj, Prakash Raj, and Kovai Sarala. Arjun himself appears in a key cameo, while his nephew, Action Prince Dhruva Sarja, boosts the excitement with a special appearance. The film hits theatres on February 14th, and the makers have just dropped the theatrical trailer.

The story revolves around a young chef raised by her overprotective father. During a long drive, she reluctantly offers a lift to a stranger- on the condition that every phone call he receives is on loudspeaker. What starts off as a breezy journey gradually takes a darker turn, leading to an unexpected twist.

Arjun’s experience is evident in both his writing and direction. The fresh narrative, clean storytelling, and his impactful special appearance stand out. Niranjan makes an impressive debut as the male lead, while Aishwarya Arjun looks charming and delivers a confident, mature performance.

Sathyaraj shines as the protective father, and Prakash Raj brings emotional weight- particularly in a poignant sequence about the real meaning of marriage. Dhruva Sarja’s action-packed cameo adds extra punch.

G Balamurugan’s cinematography offers vibrant visuals, while Melody King Anup Rubens elevates the mood with a soulful score. Sai Madhav Burra’s dialogues land effectively. Ayub Khan handles the editing, and Kick Ass Kali amps up the action with dynamic stunt choreography.

With just a week to go for its Valentine’s Day release, the trailer has set high expectations for Seetha Payanam.

Watch Seetha Payanam Trailer