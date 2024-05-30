Video: Nivetha Pethuraj’s Verbal Spat with Police?

Hyderabad: Nivetha Pethuraj, who has worked in both Telugu and Tamil movies, is in the news for all the wrong reasons. A video of the ‘Das Ka Dhamki’ actress having a verbal spat with the Hyderabad police is going viral on social media.

As per reports, Nivetha was driving her car in the city and she was stopped by the police. The police in khaki asked her to open the dickey/boot of her car. The actress tried to deflect the question and told them to check her car-related documents. The policemen insisted on checking the dickey. However, the actress refused to comply and started arguing with the officials.

The video does not show what the policemen found in the car dickey. The actress is also shown trying to stop the cameraman from recording the whole episode. Meanwhile, the users in the comment section are skeptical about the incident. They say that this could be a staged incident as the police uniform is not proper and the officials are seen wearing crocs instead of shoes. The netizens think that this could be a promotional video for her upcoming movie.

On the work front, Nivetha Pethuraj will be next seen in a Telugu remake of Tamil movie ‘Soppana Sundari’. She was last seen in a horror thriller OTT movie ‘Boo’ which featured Rakul Preet Singh, Vishwak Sen among others.

