Video: Baa Baaa Black Sheep Teaser Out - Promises Stylish Crime Comedy

Baa Baaa Black Sheep is a stylish crime comedy produced by Venu Donepudi under Chitralayam Studios banner. Directed by Guni Manchikanti, the movie was launched in October 2025, and Tharun Bhascker unveiled the motion poster. The film is tipped as a stylish crime comedy featuring Tinnu Anand, Upendra Limaye, George Marian, Akshay Lagusani, Vishnu Oi, Karthikeya, and Vismaya Sri.

On the occasion of Vasantha Panchami on Friday, Sharwanand, who is basking in the blockbuster success of Nari Nari Naduma Murari, launched the teaser of Baa Baaa Black Sheep. Expressing his gladness over the teaser and the rich visuals, Sharwanand wished the entire team ‘good luck.’

The teaser hints at the story that is about guns, gold, and a city-wide funny hunt involving six individuals. The plot is centered on a flamboyant gangster, misfit friends, eccentric criminals, and a chaotic city-wide chase sparked by the discovery of Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘missing watch.’ As the narrative progresses, the characters try to navigate through high-stakes battle unfolding it into a story of greed and crime. “The film has a story that blends crime plot with wit and comedy mishaps. The narrative focuses on the unfolding of secrets, hilarious twists, misunderstood crime and character dynamics.,” said producer Venu, adding that witty dialogues and situational irony are the key to the film.

Watch Baa Baaa Black Sheep Teaser Here

Baa Baaa Black Sheep is the first film to be shot entirely in Meghalaya. The picturesque locations and dramatic landscapes are an integral part of the narrative as the story is set in the northeastern state. The production house partnered with Meghalaya government for a hassle-free shooting. Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma highlighted Baa Baaa Black Sheep as a landmark in bolstering the state's creative economy and tourism sector. The film is presently in post-production, and makers are looking at a summer release.